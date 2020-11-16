Government has said in less than six months, the country has lost more than 140 people to Covid-19 and apart from those already dead, hundreds of others continue to fight for their lives every day in the Intensive Care Units( ICU) of various hospitals.

While addressing the Media over the weekend, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba said the information from the ministry of Health shows that the ICUs are now full.

“The public needs to understand that if you became critically ill today, access to an intensive care unit may be difficult. Without the intensive care unit, chances of survival are very few,”she said.

Nabakooba urged the population to drop all the complacency around Covid-19 and take seriously the guidance that has been given.

She said at the beginning of the campaign period, government called upon everyone to be extra vigilant with the Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is therefore sad to see people crowding around presidential candidates in total disregard of any preventive guidelines. I want to acknowledge those leaders who have come out to insist that everyone attending their events must have a mask,”said Nabakooba..

Nabakooba also called upon all those sectors that have been reopened to ensure that they respect the agreed upon guidelines.