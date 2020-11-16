National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s Mbale campaign ended in chaos after a teargas canister was thrown in his official vehicle on Sunday.

To start his Sunday campaigns, Kyagulanyi alongside his wife Barbara Itungo first participated in prayers at St. Patrick Church – Madera in Soroti District where he urged worshipers to promote peace even in the face of intimidation from security operatives.

From here, he headed to Kumi District where he held his first campaign of the day, asking supporters to vote for change for better service delivery.

Kyagulanyi told supporters that the road to Kumi was a clear sign of how the current government does not care about the basics but instead focuses on entrenching themselves in power.

“When you see the road to Kumi, you might even think that this district is not part of Uganda. You people of Kumi deserve better services and that is why we are here today,” Kyagulanyi said.

What followed was running battles with a joint force of police and the army as Kyagulanyi was denied entry into his Sironko where he had scheduled his second campaign of the day.

Officers led by ASP Abraham Asiimwe fired teargas and live bullet as they demanded that Kyagulanyi turn back where he was coming from.

Kyagulanyi, who was holding a megaphone exchanged words with the officers, telling them that he was not their slave but a presidential candidate who was carrying out his mandate.

After hours of exchanging words for teargas, Kyagulanyi ordered his motorcade to turn back and head to Mbale because they were running out of time.

Mbale was however not any different. Here, Kyagulanyi was welcomed by a heavy security deployment as teargas and live bullets filled the air.

The NUP presidential candidate was forced to abandon his official vehicle and seek refuge in another of his motorcade after a teargas canister was thrown into his car, almost suffocating him.

A number of his supporters were reportedly injured in the scuffle that ensued.

All this happened as a number of youth where running around Mbale town singing Kyagulanyi’s songs and demanding for his freedom.