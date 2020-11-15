President Museveni has urged Ugandans to engage in wealth creation for their own benefit and not wait for miracle wealth from churches or through witchcraft.

“You should not only work for the stomach but also for the pocket. We have had this campaign since 2006 with prosperity for all. If we work for both the stomach and pocket, we shall get prosperity. We shall not get prosperity by sleeping in the church to get miracle wealth,” Museveni said.

The ruling NRM party presidential candidate was on Saturday speaking to NRM leaders and flag bearers from Moyo, Madi Okollo, Obongi and Adjumani districts of West Nile at Celecelea Stadium in Moyo Town Council as part of his scientific campaigns for the 2021 general election.

Museveni told the leaders that they should preach the gospel of wealth creation to all the people so that they can improve their incomes.

He explained that whereas the country is continuing to grow in terms of factories and increased tax revenues, there is need to ensure people have something in their pockets, other than being involved in subsistence production.

“When families start earning incomes directly, wealth goes everywhere. There are things government can do and those it can’t. Government has vaccinated your children and provided free education but we can’t do everything. We can’t build a house for you. That one you must do yourself. I can’t come to your house to buy bed sheets for you. Government can’t buy you meat.”

He noted that because there are things government can’t do for its people, it is high time people get involved in wealth creation so as to provide those basic needs to themselves, other than wait for government.

“Having stabilized the politics by restoring peace as a result of a strong army, and laying a firm foundation for economic development, the biggest struggle we have now is rallying people to work for the pockets. Most people have been working only for the stomach, which is not sustainable because you need money to live a good life and do other things which the government cannot do for you.”

According to Museveni, the NRM leaders should become priests for the government in their respective areas and explain to people what to do.

“There is a difference between a priest and Christian or sheikh and a Muslim. An ordinary Christian is a follower. Even if he doesn’t understand the Bible deeply but get main points like 10 commandments and the key messages of loving God and Catechism, you will be a Christian and attend holy communion but a priest must know theology and the whys, about Bible and all about Christian faith, ”the NRM presidential flag bearer said.

“As leaders, you are priests of the NRM. You are not mere followers. You must know the whys. When we say unity, steady progress and transformation, you must know the reason behind it so that when you go to explain to followers, in case they try to challenge you or seek clarification, you have all the background information.”