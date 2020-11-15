The head of the House of Prayer Ministries International, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, has asked the population not only to focus on the struggle of liberating Uganda but also on their well being.

Bugingo’s remarks stem from the slogan, ‘we are in Struggle’ that is commonly used by National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

However, according to Bugingo,the slogan should not only stop in words but must prioritise both for the liberation of the country and personal development which is very key.

“Every where I go I hear ‘we are in struggle’ but let me hope you are also struggling for your own well-being and working for your family. Those politicians you are trying to struggle for are rich,”he said.

Bugingo said when some of these politicians take over power, they don’t practice what they were preaching hence leaving the population devastated.

“Their children go to expensive schools, so better use more time to work for your children. Time will come when your children will be suffering yet the children of those politicians will be enjoying good life,”Bugingo said.

Bugingo said any Uganda should first consider his life, family and development before coming out to support those who are already well off in terms of finance.