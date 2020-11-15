National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that talent and the arts will be respected in the new Uganda when he is elected.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks while addressing supporters in Amuria.

He had to run to his campaign venue in Orungo Sub-county in Amuria District and said that he ran to the campaign venue which was about 15kms away because there was no other option.

“We will respect academics but we will also respect talents and arts because we are aware that in the past, we had so many champions coming from this land but this is not the case anymore,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi himself first shot to national attention because of his talent as a musician in the early 2000s. He performed under the stage name Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi first held his first campaign of the day at Boma Grounds in Katakwi.

His last campaign of the day in Soroti was dominated by teargas as police blocked him from accessing the Soroti town centre, forcing his convoy to use the outskirts of the town.

Everyone of his supporters had to first wash hands to access the campaign venue.

The NUP presidential candidate has so far covered fifteen districts of Packwach, Nebbi, Arua, Kitgum, Pader, Gulu, Oyam, Apac, Lira, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Katakwi, Amuria and Soroti