After almost a yearlong hiatus, Uganda’s most significant literary outfit Writivism Literary Initiative has announced a series of activities to close out 2020.

Writivism will release UnBreakable Bonds, an anthology that showcases the best modern writing from East Africa and the diaspora. The anthology comes with a new introduction. This will be the first of several publications Writivism will undertake.

Below is the full announcement.

Announcement of Writivism Literary Initiative 2020-2021 Interlude Programming

November 9, 2020

The Writivism Literary Initiative, established as a programme of the Center for African Cultural Excellence (CACE) in 2012, is pleased to announce a 4 month Interlude programme starting November, 2020. The Writivism programme has been on hiatus since September 30, 2019.

Between November 2020 and March 2021, the Writivism Literary Initiative under the Interlude programme will:

Release the UnBreakable Bonds anthology with a new introduction and afterword, Publish three annual prize anthologies originally slated for release in 2017, 2018 and

2019, respectively, Host online conversations with previous prize winners, shortlisters and select

contributors to the anthologies via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms, Curate an online photography exhibition covering 7 previous Writivism festivals and

featuring photographer contributors to the UnBreakable Bonds anthology, Produce the remainder of Season 1 of its literary podcast, Launch a new season of the podcast featuring prize-winning fiction and creative

nonfiction, and Conduct consultations with the programme alumni on future activities.

Writivism Interlude programming will provide a bridge between the first phase of the Writivism programming (2012 – 2019) and the future programme, starting 2021.

Writivism Interlude programming is supported by an ANT Mobility Grant from Pro Helvetia Johannesburg financed by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).