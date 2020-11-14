Organisers of the second edition of the Fashion Revolution Expo have announced exquisite designs to be showcased at the second edition of the event to be held virtually on December,6.

Launched in 2019, the Fashion Revolution Expo is a movement that supports, develops, promotes and establishes people in arts and fashion, by giving them a platform to reach a global market.

In addition, the movement has been able to foresee the birth of several projects including the 2019 fashion runway expo, and the 2020 Duh-Tah fashion house launch.

“We are excited to host the second edition of the Fashion Revolution Expo that is themed “Dipped in Fashion. Bronzed in Beauty and Elegance” which is intended to foster talent and skill among young, passionate and artistic designers,” said Vivianna Zoe –Girl the founder of the event.

“Fashion is among the industries that have shaped conversations not only in Uganda but the world over . With fashion trends emerging every now and then, it has presented a lucrative avenue for individuals to explore as the industry continues to mark its presence on the international scene.”

She said that with the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, it was only prudent to have the expo held virtually to avoid the spread of the virus.

Commenting about Uganda’s fashion industry, she noted that it has greatly evolved over the years and that the country can now ably compete with the world.

“With the global pandemic hitting the world, imports from Uganda’s largest business hubs like China, and other trading regions was halted which set a clear indication that we needed to harness the manufacture of locally made products to meet the market demand, and that includes the clothes we wear, not forgetting other goods and services,” Vivianna concluded.

This year’s event is set to be graced by renowned personalities from the fashion industry who will showcase their designs, plus revelers will be treated to entertainment from sensational saxophonist, Jose Sax.

This year’s edition of the Fashion Revolution Expo will comprise a runway with presentations highlighting designers’ collections with inspiration drawn mostly from fashion, beauty and elegance as well as youth and female empowerment.