Today’s woman with all her class and high standards is still losing her man to the salon woman who doesn’t even cut his hair but just massages his head after the haircut.

I have met women wondering why salon ladies, housemaids and those ‘low class’ women continue to ‘steal’ their husbands and in this era, take over their homes after divorce.

Women must understand that there is no level of education, inches of high heels, or even bank balance that will ever make them men.

No matter how many times you have stepped in to pay rent or take care of school fees, a man will always be a man. A man will always earn that respect simply because he is that, a man.

See, women tend to stop taking care of their men because he finally put a ring on it, career calls or because they have had babies.

They stop paying attention to what actually matters to their man, and they start looking out for his faults and weaknesses.

The salon woman is at a job and has probably been trained to not just press the right spots on the head but to also listen to the man you stopped taking care of because of your deadlines and the kids’ excuse.

What happened to a woman clipping her husband’s nails? The nail spot in the salon used to be for women, but today, the queue in those spots is filled by the men.

Women must understand that there is more to a relationship and especially a marriage other than the babies and the one round of sex per week.

If you are a wife and you don’t know your husband’s shoe and waist size, trouser length, shame on you. Shame on you if you remind him to go to the salon to get his nails clipped.

Shame, shame if you don’t know that there are strides of grey hair on your husband’s head, his beard and other places (wink).

That salon woman will chew your man if she notices a pimple on his forehead before you do. She will have your man if she asks if he is okay after an unpleasant phone call and you never even notice.

A lot happens in those few minutes when he is getting massaged after a haircut. If that lady holding his head close to her breasts asks about that scar on his chin (a story you have never heard because you don’t even

know there is a scar) and pays more attention to the things you think “I am not his momma”, she will have him for breakfast, lunch and supper.

Pay attention to your man. Please pay attention to his body. Know when it is time to get him new shirts, a pair of jeans, an office shoe, and anything he would look nice in. Know what cologne he loves and stock up.

Stop that rubbish of if he looks good, they will ‘steal’ him. They will take him because the shop lady at the boutique feels that he looks better in a plain shirt other than a checked one.

Stop crying that the salon lady has taken your man, and take care of your man. Sex is great, but it is not all a man needs. You are not his mother, but some roles are passed on from mother to wife.

You can be the most powerful woman in the world and still keep a man. Fix your crown by first taking care of your man.

Till next time, keep the sex alive while paying attention to his other needs.