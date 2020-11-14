Music sensation, Sheebah Karungi, has asked her fans to stop putting her under pressure to give birth yet she still have a lot to accomplish.

The remarks come after some of her fans asked when will she get married,given the fact that she has almost everything in life.

But during an interview, Sheebah said she is not yet ready to bear children at the moment because her main focus is music.

Sheebah, who made 31 years this week, revealed that she doesn’t want to be like her sister who gave birth at 17 years of age.

“Let me make it straight. I don’t know whether people are just used to the kind of situation where a girl gets married at 15 and produces a child at 17. I have a sister who gave birth at 17 but that’s not what I want to be,”she said.

She said despite how much she might like to be a mother, it is always prudent not to succumb to the people’s pressure and do what will make you regret at the end of the day.

“I have decided to first concentrate on my businesses and the baby will come at the right time. So please don’t put me under pressure to give birth when I am not ready. I am not God and you are not God too,” she said.