National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi has said that President Yoweri Museveni has failed to develop Karamoja sub region.

Kyagulanyi noted that Karamoja affairs can best be addressed by someone from the region and his “New Uganda”, the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs will have someone from Karamoja.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks while addressing his supporters on a campaign trail in areas of Kaabong and Kotido in the Karamoja sub-region on Friday.

“The people of Karamoja deserve to be represented by someone from this region and you can not tell me that there is no one here who can represent your problems,” Kyagulanyi said.

The Ministry of Karamoja Affairs was set up by the government to be responsible for coordinating all government programs in the five districts that make up the Karamoja sub-region and in February 2009, first lady Janet Kataha Museveni was appointed by the President to be the Minister of Karamoja Affairs.

The Ministry whose headquarters are at Twin Towers in Kampala is currently being led by John Byabagambi.

With pastoralism being one of the major economic activities in the Karamoja region, locals in Kaabong told Kyagulanyi that they are suffering from their cows now crossing into other regions looking for what to eat and many have lost their cattle yet with no support from the leaders.

Others decried to the NUP candidate how they lack basic services like health and quality education in the region despite promised by the government.

Kyagulanyi pledged to work on their issues with someone from the region when voted President.

“I know that government has promised you a lot of times to pay you for the lost cows but that is all they do – promise. We will change that,” Kyagulanyi said.

Meanwhile, police fired teargas and opened fire to disperse Kyagulanyi’s supporters and one of the Electoral Commission guards given to the presidential candidate was hurt in the process.

Kyagulanyi paused his campaigns to seek treatment for the officer before he continued to his next campaign trail which was blocked by police.

Today, the NUP candidate is in areas of Katakwi, Amuria, and will have his last campaign of the day in Soroti.