KCB Bank in partnership with Stabex International have launched a partnership intended to enhance the customer experience as they access the bank’s digital banking services at Stabex fuel stations

There is an increased uptake of digital banking products which is greatly influenced by innovations and technology that have enabled the developments of the alternative banking platforms beyond the banking halls, with real time banking experience.

While launching the KCB Visa Card, Edgar Byamah, Managing Director at KBC Bank said there is great shift towards the digital banking platforms which has necessitated them to be agile through innovation and development of products that directly speak to their customers needs.

He said at KCB Bank, they believe in local businesses, their growth and making sure they go ahead to meet both bottom line and top line set objectives.

“The KCB Visa Card is a globally accepted form of payment, and with the current state of the novel coronavirus devastating the global economy, it is key that we facilitate the observation and curbing the COVID-19 spread through products that support cashless transactions,” Byamah said.

Stabex International Company Secretary, Isaac Kafeero noted that the collaboration with KCB dates as

far as 2010 since they set up shop, and through this this partnership they have seen seasoned growth and uptake of their services, which achievement wouldn’t be possible if they didn’t have such collaborations.

KCB Bank customers with the Visa Card will be able to conduct daily transactions like; fueling at Stabex petrol stations across the country, Shopping at retail outlets including; supermarkets, restaurants among others.