Kamuli Municipality Member of Parliament, Hajjati Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola has passed on.

According to the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige, Watongola died on Saturday morning at Mulagon hospital where she had been admitted.

“It with deep sorrow that I announce the passing on of Hon Hajjati Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola Member of Parliament for Kamuli Municipality. She died moments ago at Mulago National Referral Hospital. MHSRIEP,” Kizige stated.

Watongola according to close family sources has been under Intensive Care by the time of her death.

Watongola joined parliament in 2016 after trouncing FDC’s Salamu Musumba. However, Musumba dragged her to court petitioning for the nullification of the victory citing lack of academic qualifications.

Court quashed Watongola’s victory and ordered a byelection which Watongola won.

