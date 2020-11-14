The story of Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool has been told over and over, and it always ends to where we are now.

Bebe Cool officially started the FireBase crew before quitting to start his own life, Bobi Wine would take over and place himself as the indefatigable Ghetto President.

Three artists took over this nation by storm in all aspects and to those who were born in the early 90s, we have lived a life to witness the trio.

Arguably the most talented of them all- Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone started the race, breaking onto the scene after seeking redemption in Nairobi with his Mama Mia hit.

The most organized and hard-working of them- Bebe Cool, born with a silver spoon, but not able to use it sought the cooperation of Bobi Wine, who is the most educated of all and so the story goes and goes.

With Chameleon climbing heights and sprinting away from them, Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool put lyrical content together and produced the most powerful hit this country will ever see- FUNTULA.

Funtula was a song aimed at Chameloene, it is a lyrical diss that tore the man from leone island into smithereens, and at the same time launching Bobi and Bebe, unfortunately, the two would go separate ways to start a war against each other, which may never end.

Now Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Bobi Wine is a presidential contender against incumbent Yoweri Museveni, but Bebe Cool still sees him as a little boy who should remain below level.

“This boy is not at the level of President Museveni, he should not even be given the feeling that he is. This is a boy I can also beat, nze mwesobolera (I can manage him),” Bebe has continuously said.

Bebe Cool has looked for an opportunity to level up, an opportunity to be on the playing field against his namesis, a chance to take Bobi off Museveni’s hands.

He got a single opportunity in Hoima during byelections for the woman Member of Parliament and stayed up all night chest-thumping after NRM achieved victory in Bobi Wine’s presence.

Now a bigger stage has presented himself, Bebe Cool is not a presidential candidate and his NRM flag bearer has refused to host rallies, while Bobi Wine is going about gathering crowds.

Unfinanced, un-supported, with little on his plate, Bebe Cool has chosen to take the matter on by himself, running mobilization drives in different areas where President Museveni is campaigning.

The results are working, Bebe Cool is getting good reception at a fairly good rate, and his best bet is that Museveni should not stop him.

Does this mean that Bebe Cool officially has his wish granted? To make the campaign bring Bobi Wine back to the level of Gagamel vs Firebase and free Museveni’s hands?