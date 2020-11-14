More than 100 girls are set to benefit from an outreach organized by Birungi Charities a non-profit

organisation involved in social advocacy through PadThruCovid campaign that was launched during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The campaign seeks to boost menstrual hygiene of under privileged girls around the country.

So far, the campaign has reached out to more than 800 girls in different parts of the country giving them sanitary towels and teaching them how to make re-usable sanitary towels.

According to Esther Birungi, the founder of Birungi Charities, the campaign was borne out of the need to support the girl child that had been affected by the pandemic.

“I started the campaign because the pandemic was hard on the girl child, there was a time when we were locked up at home, no jobs, no money. Girls had nowhere to get money to buy sanitary towels, so we decided to do something about it. We have been carrying out fundraisers and then buying pads and taking them to these girls. We plan on reaching 100 during the outreach,” Birungi said.

Areas reached so far include; Kamwokya Market women, Bwaise, Entebbe, Bushenyi, Kasese (flood victims). Eastern Uganda; Kamuli, Kaliro, Laaku & Buikwe districts.

The latest outreach will be happening in Moroto District where Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda will be supporting the engagement with a consignment of drinks (10 cartons of water and 10 cartons of soda) for the participants.

“We are a people centred company; therefore, we act in ways that improve people’s lives; from our employees to those who touch our business to the many communities we call home. Supporting women, girls and youth is among our focus areas as a company so being part of this campaign directly feeds into that. We want a better shared future for the communities we live and work in. We strive to have a positive impact in our communities, especially in times of need,” said Anita Faith Natuha, Regional Trade Marketing Representative, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has been involved in various community engagements since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We call upon the general public, individuals and companies to partner with us in this worth cause. You can support the campaign in whatever capacity; finances, your time or any other means possible. When we knock, please open your doors for us,” Birungi implored.