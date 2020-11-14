The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has urged residents in Teso sub region to give him their votes, so he can uplift their standards of living.

Four days after the launch of his campaigns from Soroti, Amuriat spent most of the week traversing different places in the region.

From Orungo in Amuria district, Amuriat headed to Kalaki district then to Anyara and Abalanga trading centres spreading his message for a new Uganda.

He asked the people to only vote candidates that have the symbol of a Key so that if takes power,they can work together as a team to bring change in the country.

He also spoke to locals in Kapelebyong district where he was able to reach Obalanga mass grave to pay tribute to over 365 people who lost their lives during the LRA clashes.

Amuriat said that people in Teso are living in a very terrible condition that will only be changed when he becomes the president of this country come 2021.

He also pledged to improve the well welfare of the security personnel once he takes power come 2021 general election.

“I have come without shoes because of Museveni’s police who took them but if I get into office, I will increase the pay of these security officers,”he said.

As he concludes his campaigns in the sub region, Amuriat appreciated the support and love shown to him by the locals in the area.

“My people can’t be bought with money or soap.When I am the president, I will give Shs 100,000 to each for six months,”he said.

Amuriat is currently in Lango sub region.