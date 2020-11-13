Roke Telkom has concluded its annual corporate social responsibility initiative dubbed Roke Gives back, with generous donations of welfare items and learning equipment worth Shs 33 million in five districts across the country.

At the start of October, Roke Telkom launched its philanthropic initiative avowed to extend welfare support to 300 children and women in orphanages and care centers.

From the first charity visit to Generations in Action Children’s home in Gulu, Maana Rescue Home Nsorro in Fort Portal, Smile Africa Ministries in Tororo, Mama Jane Child care Centre in Jinja onto their final stop at Bless a Child Foundation, Roke Telkom’s charitable drive has seen them donate relief items, learning

equipment, beddings, food, television and internet among others to these homes from different parts of the country.

The donated items are necessities intended to enable the children’s homes to smoothly run the day-to-day activities and adequately take care of the children.

While speaking at Mama Jane’s home in Jinja, Amanya Atuhaire, the Credit Control manager at Roke Telkom said that the donated items will enable the caretakers to look after the children seeing as it is not an easy task especially during such challenging times presented by COVID-19.

“It is humbling to be part of an initiative that is directly impacting communities and being able to

especially support the vulnerable children in the best way we can,” he said.

Agnes Naava alias Mama Jane, the proprietor of Mama Jane Child Care Centre appreciated the donation made by Roke Telkom.

“On behalf of the children, staff and Mama Jane Child Care Centre as a whole we are very grateful for our gifts. It’s unfortunate, especially for our children that due to COVID-19 we cannot play and interact like we used to in the past but am sure they will be very delighted when they see these gifts,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development, the eastern region registered a high number of Orphans and Vulnerable Children House Holds (OVC HHs) with 398,589 households followed by the central region with 391,624.

The least number of OVC HHs supported was registered in the West Nile region with 32,317. The analysis further revealed that the number of OVC and OVC HHs supported is directly proportional to the number of both Implementing partners and Service providers within the region.

During the visit at Bless A Child Foundation, a home to children receiving cancer treatment, Mauricia Kayizi, Head of Product and Business Intelligence Roke Telkom, said: “As we get close to the festive season, it is our delight as the Roke team to be able to help and put smiles on the faces of not only our clients but the

general populace.”

Roke Telkom dedicates the month of October to give back to the community on top of the other engagements during the year as goodwill to restore hope and aspirations among the vulnerable communities. The charitable drive has happened in four different districts this year including; Gulu, Fort Portal, Tororo,

Jinja and Kampala.