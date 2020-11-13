Opposition strongman and a four-time contender for the Presidency, Dr. Kiiza Besigye has said none of the 10 candidates competing for the position with incumbent Yoweri Museveni will be announced winner next year.

Besigye for the very first time since 2001 finds himself absent from the Presidential ballot paper, having decided to step down from next year’s election.

Before has been arguably Museveni’s toughest competitor in the previous four elections, including the 2016 election which the opposition strongman claimed he won and swore himself in.

This year Besigye’s spotlight has been overtaken by singer cum politician, Robert Kyaguilanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP), while FDC has chosen to give their flag to Patrick Oboi Amuriat who also is a strong contender in the race.

Other candidates include Besigye’s two-time competitor within the FDC party, Maj Gen Mugisha Gregg Muntu (ANT), bush war colleague Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde (independent), journalist Joseph Kabuleta (Independent), youngest candidate John Katumba and the only female candidate Nancy Kalembe Linda among others.

However, speaking during an interview on NTV yesterday, Besigye said that none of the contestants will be announced the winner of the elections except President Museveni.

“None of the 10 contestants will be announced, President. The reality is, Mr. Museveni is just a nominated candidate like John Katumba, Nancy Kalembe but he simply cannot humble himself to become a candidate. He is the electoral commission and everything,” Besigye said.

He reiterated that the elections we expect to have in the country are inherently fraud, stating that at least he tried and announced himself but does not expect it to happen with any other candidate unless, they stick to a Plan B, which aims at achieving the will of the people.

The election we are in is inherently fraud. People have obviously been misled by a terrible government that they happen to have now. If there was a responsible government of Mr. Museveni, they could have delayed this election, there was no matter of life and death situation to go into an election now,” Besigye said.

“I’m not saying that people shouldn’t participate in elections, they should do so knowing what limitations they offer and what benefits they should aim at achieving in those elections,” he added.

Besigye called for a unified solution that would defeat Museveni in the long term.

“We must find a solution together. I cannot be the sole person responsible for causing the change. For change to happen, all those affected must stand and act together.”

“There is nobody who acts in fear like Museveni when it comes to people who don’t support him working together.”