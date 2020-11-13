Rubaga South Member of Parliament and artiste Kato Lubwama has warned National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to expect distasteful abuse and criticism by Ugandans.

Bobi Wine is a contestation with President Museveni having come to the close of the first week of the presidential campaigns, but it is far from the conclusion that he could unseat the incumbent.

Speaking to media yesterday, Lubwama said that Bobi Wine is getting a great reception so far in places he has visited simply because he is looked at as the embodiment the people so badly seek in someone.

Lubwama however, says that Bobi should brace himself for all manner of criticism and scorn from a litany of Ugandans should he fail to secure the slot in State House.

“Bobi Wine should pray so hard so that the change he is seeking happens, if it does not come, Ugandans will abuse him until he retires from the struggle,” Lubwama said.

He added that Ugandans are unpredictable and they keep shifting goalposts depending on who comes next.

“Ugandans are very strange people, never make an agreement with them. Today they are with you and tomorrow they will insult you like you never existed,” he added.

Bobi Wine takes over the majority opposition support from Dr Kizza Besigye who has four times tried to unseat Museveni in vain.

Besigye has recently been labelled as Museveni spy and an obstacle to the change Ugandans need, despite his continuous defence.