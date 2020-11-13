The camp of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has claimed that one of the Electoral Commission guards attached to the flag bearer has been shot.

The NUP presidential candidate was campaigning in areas of Kotido a police patrol car opened fire, reportedly injuring one of the guards.

According to Marvin Ssasi, a youth leader in NUP, the officers were trying to disperse Kyagulanyi’s supporters.

“They were pointing at us instead of firing in the air and one of the guards has been shot,” Ssasi told Nile Post.

Police were yet to issue a comment on the scuffle at the time of compiling this report