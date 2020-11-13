Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat has this morning set off from his parents’ home in Soroti to head to Amolatar District for his campaigns.

Amuriat, who was barefooted, was blessed by his parents John Amuriat and Nansubuga Amuriat in the presence of his entourage that included Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa.

A short prayer was conducted and incantations in his local language before he set off.

On the trail, the FDC candidate made his first stopover in Atiri town in Ojama Parish and another at Oriamo in Kaberamaido. He is the official campaign venue will be in Amolatar.

Amuriat during the Presidential nominations last week was snatched out of his car and dragged to the nomination venue without shoes.

He was nominated without them and has since branded himself as such, making the entire campaign trail so far without shoes.