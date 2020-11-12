By Samuel Muhimba

SuperSport International has renewed its broadcast contract with the premier league for further three years making it an official broadcaster of the league widely loved by Ugandans until 2025.

According to SuperSport, the broadcast rights will extend across the entire broadcast territory of Sub-Saharan Africa across all distribution platforms including television, internet and mobile.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive.

“The Premier League stirs the passions of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Molnar, Premier League Director of Broadcasting, said, “The Premier League is delighted to renew its long-standing partnership with SuperSport for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons. This renewal is testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring Premier League action to passionate fans in the region.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with SuperSport and MultiChoice in the years ahead,” Molnar added.

The Premier League has long been one of the best sporting league in the world and continues to offer unrivalled thrills and excitement to sports lovers in Uganda and the continent at large.