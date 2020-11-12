The chairperson of board of directors of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC),Eng. Badru Kiggundu has said they have remained resilient and prioritised service delivery even with the ongoing pandemic.

Kiggundu made remarks during NWSC Baraza 2020 by NWSC to showcase what it has done so far, its record feedback from its customers and stakeholders and its plans for the future.

The event was relayed live on NBS TV on Wednesday.

“We have noted some water supply gaps in some areas.The corporation is implementing some projects to address this,” Kiggundu said.

He said the Lake Victoria Sanitation Project is almost complete and the construction of the Kinawataka pumping project was completed and is fully operational.

“NWSC has made a name for itself and for Uganda. Our stakeholders should be proud of having a professionally run institution,”he said.

The managing director of NWSC,Eng. Silver Mugisha, said the water corporation is contributing a lot towards employing Ugandans adding that currently, they employ over 4,000 staff.

“We can promise our stakeholders that we shall continue to resonate with the government’s development efforts. I want to thank God for making it possible for us to hold this scientific water Baraza,”he stated.

He assured customers that they are going to work with the board to see how they develop a plan linked to the National Development Plan III.

“We are doing a lot in the area of vocational skills training. We are not going to be left behind in the presidential initiative of skilling,”he said.