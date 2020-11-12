The High Court in Kampala has sentenced to five years, Kampala businessman, Mathew Kanyamunyu over the killing of Kenneth Akena, a social worker.

Akena died in hospital after being shot for scratching Kanyamunyu’s vehicle.

On Thursday the court was presented with a plea bargain agreement entered into between the Director of Public Prosecutions and Kanyamunyu where he pleaded guilty.

When the businessman was asked about the facts in the agreement, he accepted everything prompting the judge to read him the sentence.

“You caused grave injuries (to the deceased) but you rushed the victim to hospital. You have also made attempts to reconcile with the deceased’s family and you are a first time offender,” the judge noted.

He sentenced Kanyamunyu to six years but deducted the time he had spent on remand before being released on bail and settled at five years and one month imprisonment.

“You have a right to appeal the sentence.”

The development comes barely a week after the same court threw out ab application in which Kanyamunyu wanted to halt the trial to enable him complete the plea bargaining process.

Justice Stephen Mukiibi noted that whereas plea bargain is allowed in the country’s criminal justice system, it is meant to discuss the punishment to be given to an offender after admitting the crime committed.