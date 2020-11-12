Women in Iganga district have formed a task force to canvass support for President Yoweri Museveni and NRM flag bearers ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

While launching the Iganga NRM women mobilizers association, the Resident District Commissioner Iganga, Eva Kwesiga said members will move door to door canvassing for support for the president and party flag bearers in rural areas throughout the district.

Kwesiga said the women will also sensitize locals about the programs set up by the ruling NRM government like operation wealth creation because members of the opposition were taking advantage of the knowledge vacuum to mislead people.

“They are going around deceiving people that they opposition are the ones who brought the programs,“ she said.

She said now that the committee was determined to execute its duties to ensure that the president scores over 90 percent win there.

“These people are the ones who know the problems affecting their people on the ground, “ she said

The chairperson Iganga NRM women mobilizers association, Milly Gabula said members were drawn from the 16 sub counties within the district.

Gabula urged the NRM party secretariat consider funding local women groups canvass support for the president instead of always bringing in people from Kampala do the work.

“People who come to canvass support for the president are always given huge sums of allowances yet little could be spent towards doing the same work effectively “she said

She urged men to allow their wives canvass support for the president during the short campaign period and later return to their normal duties.

The district police commander Iganga, Kenneth Muheirwe urged locals to strictly follow the standard operating procedures set by the ministry of health like maintaining social distance, besides wearing face masks avoid contracting COVID 19 virus.

Muheirwe cautioned politicians against holding processions during campaigns saying anyone found guilty risks being arrested and prosecuted before courts of law for spreading an infectious disease.