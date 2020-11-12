The Ministry of Health has boosted its fleet of ambulances with an additional 38 to boost emergency medical services in the country.

According to the ministry spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine will today, Thursday receive the first batch of 15 ambulances purchased using funds appropriated by the government under the COVID-19 supplementary budget.

“The second batch of 18 ambulances is also on its way from Mombasa whereas the third batch of five ambulances is type C (2 road intensive Care ambulances and 3 water boat ambulances) will arrive the first week of December, “Ainebyoona said.

He noted that the ambulances are expected to be placed at regional call and dispatch centers to enable quick and timely evacuations of patients in need of emergency services.

Earlier, the government purchased 10 ambulances for Red Cross to be able to respond to all medical emergency needs along the major highways in the country.