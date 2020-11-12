By Samuel Muhimba

Centenary Bank has on Thursday donated four (4) tents that can accommodate 50 people each, and 100 chairs to Mulago National Referral Hospital to aid in the fight against the pandemic.

The bank says the donation will help in decongesting the waiting area at the COVID-19 treatment centre.

While handing over the donation, Centenary’s General Manager Corporate Communications, and Marketing Mrs. Beatrice Lugalambi appreciated the frontline workers for the concerted effort in fighting COVID-19 and said the donation will go a long way in curbing further spread of COVID-19.

“We will do this through our donation of 100 chairs and 4 tents (50-seater) to Mulago hospital as a way to ensure social distancing is observed while patients await to receive treatment at the Hospital premises”- Lugalambi explained.

“As a people’s bank, Centenary Bank is keen on intentionally and strategically undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility/Investment (CSR/I) initiatives that add value to the communities where we operate,” She added.

The Executive Director Mulago Hospital, Dr. Baterana Byarugaba thanked Centenary Bank for the donation.

“We thank you very much for this gesture of donation and we promise to use it for the core purpose of serving our people. Support from partners like Centenary Bank will go a long way in helping to curb the further spread of the novel corona virus as we journey towards making Uganda COVID-19 free,” Dr. Byarugaba concluded.

Dr. Byanyima K. Rosemary, the Deputy Executive Director at Mulago Hospital said that, since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, they have received and treated over 2,000 Covid patients.

“It is therefore necessary that we put in place mechanisms that will help curtail contraction of the virus from an unknown asymptomatic visitor to our facilities,” Dr. Byanyima explained.