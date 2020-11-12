The State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite has said the people of Arua cannot afford to vote for National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine considering the bad record they have of him.

“He organized goons to stone President Museveni’s convoy and my people don’t agree with his violence. They have the bitter taste of violence in their mouth. They know him as an icon of violence,” Anite said on Thursday ahead of President Museveni’s meeting with NRM members as part of his scientific campaigns.

Earlier this week, Kyagulanyi campaigned in Arua where he said that the area was the birthplace for his people power movement adding that he is sure many people will support him.

However, responding to the same, Anite said many of the people who attended Kyagulanyi’s rallies were only interested in seeing who he is but noted they will not vote him.

The Investment and Privatization minister insisted that any candidate who comes to Arua will attract mammoth crowds not because the people love him but because of curiosity.

“When he came, they wanted to see the musician. He should not think this will translate into votes. The people will always come out to see anything that comes but that doesn’t translate into votes. They were just excited to see him. Let him ask Dr.Kizza Besigye.”

Speaking about the 2018 incident in which the presidential convoy was allegedly stoned and several people including Kyagulanyi and other legislators were arrested, Anite said the incident reminded the people of the past regimes and acts of violence related to them.

“Many have come out to apologise for having been used and taken advantage of. The people know they can’t afford losing NRM for where it has moved with them.”

Securing the future

The current Koboko Municipality Member of Parliament explained that for the many achievements that West Nile has got during the current government, they cannot afford to lose President Museveni.

She explained that the area is destined to boom, courtesy of the extension of electricity and the proposed industrial parks that will spur growth.

“The potential of Arua and West Nile’s growth is humongous because of being near both South Sudan and DRC. We are seated next to 80 million people in DRC who depend largely on products from Uganda because we have been the nearest entry to Uganda for them.”

“We now have two factories that have come up and three industrial parks earmarked in West Nile. The people can’t afford voting opposition candidates yet they have President Museveni who has contributed to the area’s growth.”

Peace and stability

Anite noted that the people of West Nile will continue voting the incumbent government into power for ensuring peace and stability in an area where its inhabitants had migrated to neighbouring DRC during past governments.

“When our opponent came and said President Museveni will have to go, the people were reminded of that time when they were forced into exile in DR. Congo and South Sudan. To hear such words out of him, it reminded them of the time this place was ravaged by war. It is President Museveni who brought them back and they will always vote for him.”