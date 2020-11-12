National Unity Platform deputy principal Dr. Lina Zedriga and scores of supporters of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine have been arrested in Oyam.

The NUP presidential candidate is currently in northern Uganda and on Thursday, he started his campaign in Oyam before heading to Apac and later on Lira.

According to Kyagulanyi, his deputy was arrested on orders of the regional police commander Paul Nkore who accused Dr. Zedriga of carrying too many people in her vehicle.

Kyagulanyi said, “In Oyam, after a massive reception, the RPC of this region, a one Nkore Paul could not stomach it. He arrested my deputy Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru and several other comrades.”

This website understands that Zedriga and the NUP supporters are being held at the Lolo police station at the time of writing this report.

Kyagulanyi noted that what is even more distressing is that his deputy is being held in a small cell with men.

Kyagulanyi visited the cell and shared a few words of encouragement with his deputy before he proceeded to Apac where he addressed his second campaign of the day.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi told supporters that he felt like crying when he saw the road network connecting Oyam to Apac and promised to work on the roads in the district once he is voted into power.

“I have no doubt that we will win the election, what I ask you is to please guard your vote. After casting your ballot, don’t go home. Stay there until they count,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi is expected to campaign in Kaabong, Kotido and Moroto tomorrow.