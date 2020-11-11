The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), has said that there will be no more room for late registration asking all Schools to ensure that they register all their candidates during this period.

“The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB)informs head teachers of schools that the registration of candidates will end on November 30, 2020,”said the UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo in a statement issued today.

Odongo also appealed to the heads of schools that may have pregnant candidates to allow them to register for the examinations,as a way of giving them an opportunity to continue with their education.

“The centres are further informed that the portals are open and UNEB has given out the required software for the registration process,”he stated.

Schools are encouraged to keep uploading the bio-data of the registered candidates as they get it and not to wait for last minute submissions.

Odongo said the government will continue to pay the registration fees of all the candidates in the government aided schools.

He ordered head teachers in these schools to quickly upload the registration data of the learners since they do not have to make any payments.

He further stated that the registration fees for the other candidates have not changed adding that any additional fees levied should clearly be explained to the parents, and not referred to as UNEB/registration fees.

“We appeal to managers of examination centres to be mindful of the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected parents financially, and as such, they must not be subjected to unfair charges,”he said.

He also cautioned against the fraudulent practice of registering learners from private schools in government schools as UPE candidates.