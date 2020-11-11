Singers Sheebah Kalungi, Crysto Panda and Karole Kasita are the biggest winners of this year’s Buzz Teenz Awards after getting the most number of nominations.

According to organisers, whereas Crysto Panda known for his Kyolina Omanya and Bino Byebiluma Abayaye hits has been nominated eight times, Sheebah and Karole have each got six nominations during the 13th edition of the new format awards event produced for the new format viewership.

“Panda has seen a breakout year with his two hit songs; Kyolina Omanya and Bino Byebiluma Abayaye. Sheebah and Karole Kasita follow closely with six each. Karole’s Balance video has been a massive hit with the teenagers and the six nods are testimony to that,” a statement by the organisers of the awards says.

“The reigning female artist, Sheebah Kalungi is not about to let her crown go without a fight. She comes in with 6 nominations including Artist of the year, female artist, song of the year, video of the year, hottest collabo and dancehall song.”

The Buzz Teenz Awards this year introduced a new category for Teenz underground rapper where a number of young unknown rappers have submitted their freestyle videos for a chance to record with Artin Pro and a potential breakthrough.

According to the organisers, the videos will be posted daily and the public will vote and the final four will face off in a rap battle at the Buzz Teenz Awards for the winner.

Voting according to organisers has kicked off and will close on December whereas the awarding ceremony is to be held on December, 13.

Among others nominated is Next Media’s NTX radio in the teenz hottest radio station whereas NBS Katch Up and NBS After 5 have been nominated for teenz tv program.

Buzz Teenz Awards 2020 nominees:

Teenz Artist of the Year

Crysto Panda

B2C

Fik Fameica

Spice Diana

Sheebah

Daddy Andre

Azawi

Karole Kasita

Teenz Male Artist

Daddy Andre

Crysto Panda

B2C

Fik Fameica

Teenz Female Artist

Karole Kasita

Spice Diana

Sheebah

Azawi

Teenz Hottest Song Writer

Azawi

Daddy Andre

Shena skies

Nessim

Teenz Breakout Artist

Zex Bilangilangi

Victor Ruz

Crysto Panda

Azawi

Teenz Dancehall Artist/Group

Karole Kasita

Sheebah

Zex Bilangilangi

Crysto Panda

Teenz Hottest Song of the Year

Bino Crysto Panda

Munda Awo B2C

Ratata Zex Bilangilangi

Love Panic Vinka

Balance Karole Kasita

Teenz Flyest Video

Turn Up the vibe Apass and Ykee Benda

Repeat it Azawi

Nakyuka Sheebah

Balance Karole Kasita

Binji Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine

Teenz Hottest Collabo

Tonelabila Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba

Kokonya Spice Diana and Harmonize

Kwata Essimu Winnie Nwagi and Free Boy

Kyoyina Omanya Remix Crysto Panda and Sheebah

Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song

Bintwala Mun G

Dear HipHop GNL Zamba

Ndi Byange Fik Fameica

Uganda Yaffe Remix ft GNL Zamba All Stars

Teenz Dancehall Song

Bino Crysto Panda

Nakyuka Sheebah

Ratata Zex Bilangilangi

Balance Karole Kasita

Teenz Gospel Song

Blessed John Blaq ft Levixone

Who cares Pr Bugembe

Detergent Eli Bulamu

Kabaka Kristo Grace Nakimera

Teenz Hottest Radio Station

Crooze FM

Galaxy FM

NXT Radio

XFM

CBS FM 2

Teenz Hottest Radio Program

Top 7 countdown on Galaxy fm

Xplosion on XFM

Evening Rush on Galaxy FM

The X-Zit on XFM

Teenz TV Station

Spark TV

NBS TV

NTV

Magic 1 HD

Teenz Hottest TV Personality

Etania

Crysto Panda

Douglas Lwanga

Lynda Ddane

Teenz TV Show

NBS Katch Up

NTV Dance Party

NBS After 5

Hit List on Magic 1 HD

Teenz Fashionista Star

Bettinah Tianah

Fik Fameica

Anita Fabiola

Spice Diana

Vinka

Teenz Hottest DJ

DJ Roja and DJ Slick Stuart

DJ Ali Breezy

VJ Baby Love

DJ Mercy

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer

Nessim

Daddy Andre

Artin Pro

Baur

Teenz Social Media Star

Martha Kay

Barbie Kyagulanyi

Sesa Bat

Douglas Lwanga

Teenz Funniest Comedian