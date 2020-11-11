Singers Sheebah Kalungi, Crysto Panda and Karole Kasita are the biggest winners of this year’s Buzz Teenz Awards after getting the most number of nominations.
According to organisers, whereas Crysto Panda known for his Kyolina Omanya and Bino Byebiluma Abayaye hits has been nominated eight times, Sheebah and Karole have each got six nominations during the 13th edition of the new format awards event produced for the new format viewership.
“Panda has seen a breakout year with his two hit songs; Kyolina Omanya and Bino Byebiluma Abayaye. Sheebah and Karole Kasita follow closely with six each. Karole’s Balance video has been a massive hit with the teenagers and the six nods are testimony to that,” a statement by the organisers of the awards says.
“The reigning female artist, Sheebah Kalungi is not about to let her crown go without a fight. She comes in with 6 nominations including Artist of the year, female artist, song of the year, video of the year, hottest collabo and dancehall song.”
The Buzz Teenz Awards this year introduced a new category for Teenz underground rapper where a number of young unknown rappers have submitted their freestyle videos for a chance to record with Artin Pro and a potential breakthrough.
According to the organisers, the videos will be posted daily and the public will vote and the final four will face off in a rap battle at the Buzz Teenz Awards for the winner.
Voting according to organisers has kicked off and will close on December whereas the awarding ceremony is to be held on December, 13.
Among others nominated is Next Media’s NTX radio in the teenz hottest radio station whereas NBS Katch Up and NBS After 5 have been nominated for teenz tv program.
Buzz Teenz Awards 2020 nominees:
Teenz Artist of the Year
Crysto Panda
B2C
Fik Fameica
Spice Diana
Sheebah
Daddy Andre
Azawi
Karole Kasita
Teenz Male Artist
Daddy Andre
Crysto Panda
B2C
Fik Fameica
Teenz Female Artist
Karole Kasita
Spice Diana
Sheebah
Azawi
Teenz Hottest Song Writer
Azawi
Daddy Andre
Shena skies
Nessim
Teenz Breakout Artist
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Victor Ruz
- Crysto Panda
- Azawi
Teenz Dancehall Artist/Group
- Karole Kasita
- Sheebah
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Crysto Panda
Teenz Hottest Song of the Year
- Bino Crysto Panda
- Munda Awo B2C
- Ratata Zex Bilangilangi
- Love Panic Vinka
- Balance Karole Kasita
Teenz Flyest Video
- Turn Up the vibe Apass and Ykee Benda
- Repeat it Azawi
- Nakyuka Sheebah
- Balance Karole Kasita
- Binji Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine
Teenz Hottest Collabo
- Tonelabila Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba
- Kokonya Spice Diana and Harmonize
- Kwata Essimu Winnie Nwagi and Free Boy
- Kyoyina Omanya Remix Crysto Panda and Sheebah
Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song
- Bintwala Mun G
- Dear HipHop GNL Zamba
- Ndi Byange Fik Fameica
- Uganda Yaffe Remix ft GNL Zamba All Stars
Teenz Dancehall Song
- Bino Crysto Panda
- Nakyuka Sheebah
- Ratata Zex Bilangilangi
- Balance Karole Kasita
Teenz Gospel Song
- Blessed John Blaq ft Levixone
- Who cares Pr Bugembe
- Detergent Eli Bulamu
- Kabaka Kristo Grace Nakimera
Teenz Hottest Radio Station
- Crooze FM
- Galaxy FM
- NXT Radio
- XFM
- CBS FM 2
Teenz Hottest Radio Program
- Top 7 countdown on Galaxy fm
- Xplosion on XFM
- Evening Rush on Galaxy FM
- The X-Zit on XFM
Teenz TV Station
- Spark TV
- NBS TV
- NTV
- Magic 1 HD
Teenz Hottest TV Personality
- Etania
- Crysto Panda
- Douglas Lwanga
- Lynda Ddane
Teenz TV Show
- NBS Katch Up
- NTV Dance Party
- NBS After 5
- Hit List on Magic 1 HD
Teenz Fashionista Star
- Bettinah Tianah
- Fik Fameica
- Anita Fabiola
- Spice Diana
- Vinka
Teenz Hottest DJ
- DJ Roja and DJ Slick Stuart
- DJ Ali Breezy
- VJ Baby Love
- DJ Mercy
Teenz Hottest Audio Producer
- Nessim
- Daddy Andre
- Artin Pro
- Baur
Teenz Social Media Star
- Martha Kay
- Barbie Kyagulanyi
- Sesa Bat
- Douglas Lwanga
Teenz Funniest Comedian
- Mc Mariachi
- Madrat and Chiko
- Sesa Bat
- Maulana And Reign
- Anne Kansime
