President Museveni has said that as the whole world grapples with the adverse consequences of Covid-19, each country is looking at it’s science professionals in the fields of biology and chemistry to quickly come up with a vaccine to stop deaths.

Museveni made the remarks in a speech read for him by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi during the inaugural commemoration of World Science Day at Kyambogo University.

The theme of the day was “Science for and with the People in the era of a Global Pandemic.”

The president emphasised that the benefits of investing in science disciplines cannot be underestimated since all first world countries are where they are because of their spirited investment in science, engineering and Information Communication Technology.

He hailed the health workers for working around the clock to find the vaccine for Covid-19.

The Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye said Uganda is currently funding a number of innovations like a new malarial drug, coffee resistant planting varieties, among others which is in line with the vision of his ministry.

Tumwesigye said Ugandans are working with engineers in Japan and will soon put a satellite into the orbit.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of sciences in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues.

It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.