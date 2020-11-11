Uganda Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry has said his team will go hard on South Sudan as both teams meet on Thursday in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Uganda will on Thursday host South Sudan at St.Mary’s stadium, before the return leg on Monday in Kenya.

Speaking during the team’s last training on Wednesday morning, the Northern Irishman said the previous results for South Sudan have proved they are hard nut to crack but noted his boys will have to go hard on the opponent.

“We have got to keep putting pressure on South Sudan. If you look at the last nine games, they have not lost by more than a one-goal margin. The days of South Sudan losing by three, four of five goals are years in the past. The current team is very well organized.We need to break down their resilient defence. We need to make sure we are professional enough,” the Cranes tactician said.

The Cranes coach however noted he is confident of the team’s preparation ahead of the Thursday task.

“I am confident we have prepared well. We are in good condition, players in good spirits as we go into the game. We know we have to put up good performance”

Uganda will be playing at St.Mary’s stadium for the first time since their home, Namboole stadium is being used a Coronavirus treatment centre.in a stadium without supporters and this could have an effect on them.

Uganda are top of Group B in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with four points out of the two games so far played.

Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan are the other teams in the group.