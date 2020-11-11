The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Norbert Mao, has promised to deliver justice to the people of Kasese district who lost their relatives during the military attack on the Rwenzururu kingdom in December 2016.

Mao made the promise as he set off for Rwenzori sub region where he will be launching his presidential campaigns.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Mao said his campaign will focus on reconciliation and nation building,the reason he has chosen to start with Kasese, given the 2016 attack on the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu kingdom.

“In this election, we must talk about nation building, the consensus that put Uganda together has collapsed. We must talk about a new consensus so that we can start afresh on a journey,”he noted.

He said Kasese is the orphan district of Uganda being treated like step children therefore as DP, they are going to chase away flies from the wounds of people of Kasese.

“I will be landing in Kasese in the morning and I am inviting only two hundred people and if more than 200 people come, I will advise them that you are not invited and you can listen to my message from a distance,”he said.

“I have heard the minister of Health has finally authorised rallies. We expect the police to respect the ministry of Health. We are going to Kasese and our message is vote for the healer not for the killer. We need a healing president,”he added.

Meanwhile, a man from Mbarara has won Mao’s presidential campaign poster design contest.

Bruce Nuwagaba joined the contest after Mao’s campaign committee called upon the public to help them design the official poster for their 2021 Presidential flag bearer.

Nuwagaba, a graphics designer from Mbarara emerged winner of the contest and will receive Shs 1 million.