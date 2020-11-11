Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said that the campaign guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission (EC) are a mockery to democracy.

Lukwago said that the guidelines restrict voters from freely sharing their ideas, which is a key principle in democracy.

The Lord Mayor made these remarks while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Wednesday morning.

“The police is supposed to police the elections. They have since deviated from their mandate. The guidelines of the elections by the EC are a real mockery of democracy,” Lukwago said.

The Electoral Commission allowed candidates to hold rallies of not more than 70 people although the number has since been increased to 200 people and Lukwago wonders how this will be done to select who attends a campaign and who doesn’t.

“I am waiting for the EC. I would like to know how we are going to conduct campaigns,” Lukwago added.

Lukwago criticised the EC boss, Justice Simon Byabakama saying he has turned out to be worse that his predecessor when it comes to being unfair to members of the opposition.

“The principle of democracy commands that elections should be conducted in an atmosphere where people can freely share ideas. How can this be free and fair with barricades everywhere?” Lukwago asked.