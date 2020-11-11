Presidential candidate, Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde, has apologised to those he could have wronged when he was still serving in government. He made the remarks while launching his presidential campaigns on Tuesday in his home district of Rukungiri.

Tumukunde said that he is ready to work with everybody to cause change and is ready to serve the people of Uganda once given the chance to become the president.

“This is the time to change our country together and I am ready to work with those who have been in the opposition for 20 years ago and those who joined yesterday for the good of our country,” he said. Speaking to his supporters,Tumukunde said plans to select a joint opposition candidate had not been abandoned and he urged the crowd to support whoever was chosen. “I am asking you to go and vote and then stay at the polling stations and watch your votes to avoid rigging,”he said.

As he was heading to the campaign venue in Rukungiri municipality, the police fired teargas to disperse some of his supporters who had gathered to escort him.

He said there was no need for police to fire teargas at his supporters in Rukungiri because they were peaceful. According to police, they could not allow Tumukunde and his supporters to defy the Electoral Commission ban on processions as a Covid-19 preventive measure.

Tumukunde said he had a sizeable group of people who police sprayed tear gas and beat seriously noting that such action was uncalled for because the work of the security forces is to keep law and order.