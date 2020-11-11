Uganda Cranes skipper, Denis Onyango has warned his teammates to be wary of their South Sudan opponents that could cause them embarrassment when both teams meet on Thursday.

Uganda at the top of group B will host bottom South Sudan in the first leg of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers at the St.Mary’s stadium before a return leg game on Monday in Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper warned his teammates to be careful of their opponent or else, they might face a big embarrassment.

“If you look back at results that have been coming through for them against Malawi and Burkina Faso show they are a very resilient team. We can never underestimate them. They are our neighbours and it just makes it more difficult for us. We need to go hard on them,”Onyango said.

Uganda is currently ranked 76th whereas their Thursday opponents, South Sudan are 168th according to the latest FIFA rankings and to many, including fans, the game against the team nicknamed Bright Stars is a walkover.

However, according to the Cranes captain, the game is a tricky one since it will be played at a new stadium, unlike the past games at the Mandela national stadium where the home side has a good record.

“It is challenging because we don’t have the 12th man who are the supporters and we are playing in a strange environment away from Namboole. It favors anyone but we are going to give our best and win the game,”Onyango said.

The game will see Gor Mahia forward Tito Okello who has changed nationality to South Sudanese turn guns against his former team but also play at a stadium he called home for over three years.

However, Cranes captain, Denis Onyango noted that he will command the team to go hard on the enemy..

“For us it will be about winning and staying focused. All we need is a win. We need to go hard on them to get maximum results. We need to win at home and away in Kenya where they are going to play from. We know it is not going to be easy but we shall fight hard.”