Startimes Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have been drawn against Sudanese side, Al Hilal Omdurman in this year’s Caf Champions League preliminary round.
According to draws held on Monday, in Egypt, the Ugandan giants will play the first leg between November 27 and 29 whereas the return leg will be played between December 4 and 6, 2020.
The winner will then qualify for the first round of the biggest club tournament on the continent where they will play the winner between Nouadhibou from Mauritania and Asante Kotoko from Ghana.
Caf Champions League preliminary round draws
Al Hilal Vs Vipers Sports Club
AS Otohô Vs Al Merreikh
Buffles Vs MC Algers
Costa do Sol Vs Platinum
Enyimba Vs Rahimo FC
FC Nouadhibou Vs Asante Kotoko
Simba Vs Plateau United
Sfaxien Vs Mlandege Zanzibar
APR Vs Gor Mahia
