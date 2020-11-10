Startimes Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have been drawn against Sudanese side, Al Hilal Omdurman in this year’s Caf Champions League preliminary round.

According to draws held on Monday, in Egypt, the Ugandan giants will play the first leg between November 27 and 29 whereas the return leg will be played between December 4 and 6, 2020.

The winner will then qualify for the first round of the biggest club tournament on the continent where they will play the winner between Nouadhibou from Mauritania and Asante Kotoko from Ghana.

Caf Champions League preliminary round draws

Al Hilal Vs Vipers Sports Club

AS Otohô Vs Al Merreikh

Buffles Vs MC Algers

Costa do Sol Vs Platinum

Enyimba Vs Rahimo FC

FC Nouadhibou Vs Asante Kotoko

Simba Vs Plateau United

Sfaxien Vs Mlandege Zanzibar

APR Vs Gor Mahia

