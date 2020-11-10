Stanbic Uganda has launched a campaign dubbed Kwata Kwata, aimed at rewarding customers who open personal bank accounts online.

According to the Stanbic Bank Manager, Digital & Social Media, Unnie Wamala, the revamped online account opening is intended to offer customers a quick, simplified and convenient way to open an account and get plenty of rewards after a series of successful transactions.

“We are excited to offer an easy platform for anyone who would like to open an online account with Stanbic Bank. As the bank that aims to make our clients dreams possible, it is important that we have an online gateway for customers to open accounts and unlock convenience. Anyone can open a personal bank account online with minimum fuss and yet win exciting cash prizes while accessing world class banking services,” Wamala explained.

She emphasized that the Kwata Kwata campaign will rewarding customers who open an account Online, deposit at least Shs 50,000 and transact 5 times or more with amazing cash prizes while enjoying a seamless on-boarding banking experience with the best interest rates, digital interventions and customer service, Wamala noted, adding that “The more you transact, the higher your chances are of winning bigger cash prizes.”

“We are happy to be able to offer our customers the power of choice and freedom to pursue their dreams. Customers can now open accounts on the go using any camera compatible device such as laptop, tablet and smartphone. The application is web-based, accessible off the bank website www.stanbicbank.co.ug and compatible with all these devices. Customers do not need to download apps on their devices,” Wamala said.

She said the service also provides the opportunity for customers to deposit and immediately start transacting any amount onto their account remotely using our ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Agents and Mobile Money right away.

Wamala said that this opens one to a world of digital platforms that offer instant digital loans in two minutes, online international payments, online forex, bill and school fees payments and accessing bank statements, all without visiting the branch.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to making our customers lives easy while also being cognizant of the current times, we have to adapt and adopt alternative platforms to do our banking. We strongly believe in putting our customers at the centre of everything we do. With this objective in mind, we have continued to introduce digital innovations and made improvements to our banking processes that have put our customers in greater control of their overall banking experience,” Wamala said.