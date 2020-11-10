By Vanessa Nakate

Dear Madam Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,

I am not really sure whether you will read this but I hope that you do.

My name is Vanessa Nakate, I am a 23 years old. Congratulations to both of you.

I am a Climate Activist from Uganda who is worried about the present and the future.

Are you going to do everything you must to fight the climate crisis? I ask because I really need to know.

Climate change is affecting many people’s livelihoods in my country especially children, girls and women. Are you on our side? I would like to know.

All we really want is a livable and healthy planet, an equitable and sustainable present and future. Is that too much to ask?

Not to destroy our only home and have a small group of people benefit from our pain and suffering. Let’s do all we must to protect our planet and have everybody happy too.

Vanessa Nakate,

Uganda.

Vanessa Nakate is a Ugandan Climate Change Activist and founder of the Rise Up Movement