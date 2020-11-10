The National Resistance Movement flag bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said he deserves another term in office because his government has done well in greater Luwero and other parts of the country.

Speaking to the nation after launching his official nation-wide campaigns at Kawumu Presidential Demonstration Farm in Luwero, Museveni said counties like Kinoni which are located in the same area that don’t have secondary schools will get them.

Museveni urged people to support NRM as they did before advising the masses to avoid standing on the roadside to wave.

Museveni said that he has never supported charging of fees in schools because it discourages children from poor backgrounds.

The president also said that through the use of technology, they are going to eliminate the stealing of drugs in government health centres.

“The same technology which we have started rolling out in regional referral hospitals to eliminate absenteeism of health workers will be rolled out to all health centres,”he said.

He thanked the NRM fraternity for a successful launch of his nationwide campaigns in Luwero.

He noted there is no need for excitement adding that people should keep calm at home and sow the NRM message.

Museveni was handed a spear, shield and stool from Luwero NRM flag bearers during the launch as a sign of his great leadership.