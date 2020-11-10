The Alliance for National Transformation presidential flag bearer, Gen Mugisha Muntu, has said that Ugandans must be at the forefront of the change they want to see in the country.

Muntu made the remarks at his first campaign rally that was held at Gogonya grounds in Nsambya Makindye Division in Kampala.

He was accompanied by several ANT leaders and flag bearers at different elective positions.

In his message, Muntu said they are aware that they may not reach out to many Ugandans, but they are in this together to ensure a better change of the regime.

He urged all Ugandans who are desirous of qualitative change to get involved and participate in their campaigns.

“This is not about an individual but an entire nation. What our party offers is trustworthy leadership to deliver this transformation,”he said adding that any group that takes over the leadership of this country after the January polls should work day and night to solve the problems of Kampala.

Muntu said the national health insurance scheme is one of the issues he wants to tackle so that even a person who cannot afford Shs 10, 000 can access expensive medical care.

He noted that he is the only person who can fulfil what is in the interest of the people of Uganda.

“Do you want a developing country? Do you want accountability? We are here. If you want a person who will not swindle public resources, if you want a person who is not tribalistic, that person is none other than Mugisha Muntu,” he said.

Muntu tasked Ugandans to distinguish between popularity and politics while voting in the coming election.

He said unlike his former bush colleagues who got drunk with power, money cannot tempt him and neither can power.

Muntu is expected be in Kawempe and Central divisions today.