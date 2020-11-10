Seven years ago, Prophet Elvis Mbonye of Zoe Ministries said he prophesied that the church will be headed for doom if Joe Biden becomes US president.

‘In a sermon on July 30, 2013, Mbonye said that Biden would not push God’s agenda if elected.

At that time, Biden was weighing whether to stand for the presidency in 2016.

He did not and Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become president. However last week, Biden was elected 46th president of the US defeating Trump who served for one term. Biden’s election has been welcomed by sections of people who believe Trump had diluted US democratic principles.

In the 2013 video, Mbonye talked of Biden not being “pleasing” in a prophetic sense. He said the Biden presidency will not be good for the church.

“There are issues that he has been going through which are not public. It is about his health. We preserve him, we pray that it does not get worse although when signs of it begin coming out publicly, you will know that there is an end of a certain era and there is a new season beginning to unfold.”

He added: “The Us will never be the same. We pray that the church in that nation will rise up and now become the strength of it.” Mbonye has been a leading proponent of the Trump presidency saying “he is a huge proponent of the God’s agenda.”