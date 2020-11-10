The Police Flying Squad have recovered over 400 copies of keys after busting a racket of suspected robbers targeting hotels and lodges in various parts of the country.

According to the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twiine Mansio, the operation to bust the racket started two months ago in September, following a report by a business lady who had fallen victim to the group.

“The lady identified as Dorothy Nakamanya booked a lodge along Juba road in Lira town and in the morning, as she went to take a bath, she found all her property including shs9 million and phones gone. She made reports to the hotel management,”Twiine said.

The CID mouthpiece explained that a thorough check in all the rooms of the lodge, it was found out that whereas all the occupants were still inside a certain group of people had mysteriously fled.

Enter Flying Squad

According to the CID spokesperson, having reported the matter at Juba road police post, the business lady made a follow up with the Police Flying Squad and as luck would have it, the suspects started using the victim’s phone for communication.

“We started tracking the phone calls being made and it was found out that the group was making trips to various parts of the country. We consequently arrested an accomplice to them along Namirembe road in Kampala,”Twiine said.

The police mouthpiece explained that on continued tracking, it was found out that the group made several trips to Lira, Mbale, Kigumba and later in Luweero where they were arrested in a lodge.

More details

Sources within the Police Flying Squad, it was found out that the group travels using public transport means, especially buses where they do surveillance on travelers while looking for possible targets.

“After identifying possible targets, they follow them to the lodge or hotel. They then book a room next to their targets and wait for an opportune time to strike,” the source who preferred anonymity told the Nile Post.

According to security, the group members play various roles including going to the receptions to divert the receptionists’ attention as colleagues open the doors.

The gang according to police was found with 400 copies of keys, several wallets, female handbags and other items suspects to have been robbed from the group’s victims.

It is said the group targets hotels and lodges without CCTV cameras .

“We now have in our custody four suspects including Jacob Kambale(Congolese national), Siraji Kyobe, Shakur Bakari and 71-year-old Charles Mabuge.