The government has taken over the management of 16 markets in Kampala with immediate effect and ordered fresh elections of to get new leaders.

This followed President Museveni’s directive for the immediate disbandment of association leaders in all government markets in Kampala, to pave way for the election of new leaders by the vendors under the supervision of the Minister for Kampala.

Addressing the media on Monday, the minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi said the decision to take over the markets is in line with a presidential directive to remove association leaders in all Kampala markets.

“In the interim, KCCA will with immediate effect take over direct management of the KCCA markets and abattoirs by deploying resident management teams,”Amongi said.

She said the teams will be charged with the day-to-day running of the market and shall be responsible for exercising general supervision and oversight over the affairs and operations of the market/abattoir.

“They will keep a verified and updated database/register of vendors in the market or abattoir operators and ensure that all utility bills and costs incurred in the market/abattoir are settled in time,”she said.

She said the teams will also collect dues, fees and charges from the vendors in accordance with the existing laws and instruments.

“The team will ensure that trade order is maintained in the market/abattoir at all times.Handle grievances arising out of the law and order enforcement and ensure that Public health regulations are observed,”she said.

Amongi noted that the guidelines on how elections shall be conducted in the markets/abattoirs have been drawn adding that in respect to management of private markets, government shall exercise its regulatory mandate in line with the provisions of the Markets Act cap 94.