The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has lifted the ban on labour export by licensed companies, Nile Post has learnt.

The government in June this year announced that it will not engage in job recruitments training and suspended all externalization of labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected cross border movements.

In a tweet, however, Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze has revealed that following the relaxation on COVID-19 lockdown measures, licensed labour export companies will now be allowed to resume business under existing mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is to inform all licensed companies involved in the sourcing of external employment for Ugandan migrant workers, that following the relaxing of a number of COVID-19 lockdown measures by @MinofHealthUG & resumption of air travel, @Mglsd_UG will be lifting the ban on labor export by licensed companies in accordance with the existing mandatory #COVID #SOPs for all travelers,” Tumwebaze announced.

Last month, Labour Recruitment Companies under their association of Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), threatened to officially close business in Uganda over the continued closure of their businesses.

The companies stated that unscrupulous individuals were taking advantage of their closure to kidnap and dupe Ugandans who wanted to work abroad and yet such cases tarnish the image of their business.

To date, there are more than 165,000 Ugandans who are gainfully employed in the Middle East through the UAERA.

According to recent statistics, the annual remittances from migrant workers in the Middle East alone into the country currently had grown to over USD 700 million and domestically, the sector has also been contributing direct employment opportunities to over 4000 Ugandans through the 200 Licensed Labour externalizing companies, several pre-departure training institutions, and other numerous opportunities through the back and forward linkages with sectors such as hotels, airlines, and transport.