Musician Moses Ssali also known as Bebe Cool said in an interview with NBS TV that the possibility of getting COVID-19 in a church is more than the possibility of contracting the virus in a bar.

To prove his claims, Bebe Cool said that in a bar, people are drinking alcohol, which is also the main ingredient in sanitisers used to kill the Coronavirus.

“Let’s speak facts, what is a sanitiser made of? Alcohol. Now alcohol in the bar, someone is putting it in the throat. Where does Covid-19 really affect a person? In the throat. Let’s be practical on this thing,” Bebe Cool said.

Fact Check

According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng, the alcoholic content in a beer or spirits, is very little and ineffective to kill the protein – surface of the Coronavirus.

According to Aceng and scientists at the Ministry of Health, sanitisers are made of up to 80+ alcoholic content and this is the minimum required to kill the Coronavirus.

Yet again, taking in such an alcohol content through the throat will only lead to death.

“The beers have an alcohol content of between 3% to 7% and this can not kill the virus. The spirits go up to 30 or even 50% but this can not kill the Coronavirus,” Aceng is quoted saying in one of her many speeches on COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), The only role that alcohol can play in the fight against Coronavirus is its use in the hand sanitisers.

The WHO website debunks claims of alcohol consumption being able to heal a patient from COVID-19, mentioning that it can only be used at personal level to disinfect surfaces.

“Once someone is infected with coronavirus, spraying alcohol on their skin, or drinking it is ineffective,” an article reads on the WHO website.

Government on Monday continued to lessen on the COVID-19-induced lockdown measures, allowing cinemas, mobile markets and casinos to operate but kept its padlock on bars, as these are listed as high spread centres.

President Museveni in his last address on the pandemic noted that, “drunkards are a problem to themselves.”

FACT CHECKER VERDICT

Bebe Cool’s comments are totally false with no scientific evidence whatsoever.