As anticipated, musicians Vivian Tendo and Cindy Sanyu came all geared up to deliver unforgettable thrills during the recently concluded edition of #ClubBeatzAtHome online concert that saw revealers party hard at home.

This was Cindy Sanyu’s second performance on the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert.

In Cindy’s performance, she revealed a flat tummy to squash the rumours that she was pregnant with her new boyfriend Joel Okuyo Atiku Prynce’s baby.

Vivian Tendo, who was all dressed in a bright yellow dress, stepped on stage as called upon by the host Douglas Lwanga to serve her fans with the best of her hit songs.

She performed songs; Hajjati Wa Hajji, Gwe Wange, and Mu Kati.