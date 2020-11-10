The last time Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine visited Arua in 2018 for a by-election, the journey ended in tears, bullets, arrests and death of his driver Yasin Kawuma.

Not today. It was all joy as the National Unity Platform candidate embarked on his campaigns West Nile as the ghosts of 2018 were exorcised.

Kyagulanyi started his campaigns in Pakwach, and from the open roof of his car, he told his supporters that police blocked all hotels from hosting him and his NUP team.

The supporters in their hundreds filled the road as they chanted “Bobi, Bobi, Bobi,” in excitement.

Kyagulanyi then headed to Nebbi with part of his crowd following him.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi noted that the West Nile region is one of the regions in Uganda that is rich in talent but the current government under President Museveni has done very little in promoting these talents.

With his pledge of “A New Uganda”, Kyagulanyi said that his government, if voted into power will revive West Nile’s lost glory.

“This region is rich in talent. This is where [Dorcus] Inzikuru comes from. This is where all the world champions come from but today we don’t respect any talent because Museveni doesn’t have any talent,” Kyagulanyi said.

He added: “In the new Uganda, we are all going to make sure that we recover everything we have lost and build on that. Uganda will never be the same again and for the first time we are going to look at ourselves and be proud to be Ugandans.”

He urged supporters to go out in numbers and tick the ‘umbrella’ – a symbol of the NUP and also keep around the polling stations until votes are counted because President Museveni may want to steal votes.

“President Museveni has always rigged votes but this time, I have no doubt that you’re going to vote, and also guard our vote. Make sure that you don’t leave the polling stations until votes are counted,” he noted.

Kyagulanyi urged his supporters to make groups of at least 20 people and make sure that there is no rigging happening at polling centres.

Enroute to Arua, Kyagulanyi braved the rain to wave at his supporters who were following his motorcade.

According to the Electoral Commission campaign programme, Kyagulanyi will head to Kitgum, Pader and Gulu for the remainder of the week.