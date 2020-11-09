As the presidential campaigns kick off today, candidates have been urged to observe Electoral Commission guidelines to avoid exposing people to Covid-19.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba called upon candidates to closely work with the Electoral Commission and police to ensure that their planning and preparations in all the campaign areas is not interrupted.

She said the number of Covid-19 cases has continued to rise daily and the country’s health facilities are being over stretched.

“We are all reminded that Covid-19 is real and it kills. On a daily basis, the country continues to lose sons and daughters to this deadly disease. I want to remind everyone to take seriously the existing guidelines on prevention,”Nabakooba noted.

She urged everyone to remain alert and ensure that he or she does not contract the virus calling upon presidential candidates to lead by example during this period.

“During this campaign period, think twice before joining any campaign related activity. Everyone needs to take personal responsibility against COVID-19. Protect those you love and your community by keeping yourself safe all the time,”she said.

She urged all leaders not to politicise the existing guidance on Covid-19 as they continue with their campaigns across different parts of the country.

