The government through the Ministry of Health has relaxed more measures in a move to open up the country following an initial lockdown over the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new directives from the Minister of Health Jan Aceng, bars will remain closed, but a number of activities can resume operations.

Activities and facilities that have been allowed to open include; casinos, fitness gyms, mobile markets and these should ensure they maintain the respective Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs).

The minister also noted relaxations on the political rallies and other gatherings like weddings and parties.

She said the going forward, weddings and marriage ceremonies can accommodate a maximum of 200 people with SOPs, up from the initially required number of 10 people.

Political rallies are also now allowed to accommodate a maximum of 200 people up from the earlier required 70.

Churches have also been expanded in attendance from 70 people to 200.

Cinemas shall also be allowed to operate provided the persons attending maintain a 2-meter distance.